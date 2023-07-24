Jaclyn R. Giffen of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Lenawee Long Term Care and Promedica Provincial House in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed June 7 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Batey Law Firm on behalf of male worker who claims that he was retaliated against after complaining about a sign that he found inappropriate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III, is 2:23-cv-11359, Parks v. Promedica Provincial House et al.
Health Care
July 24, 2023, 4:17 AM