Who Got The Work

Jaclyn R. Giffen of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Lenawee Long Term Care and Promedica Provincial House in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed June 7 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Batey Law Firm on behalf of male worker who claims that he was retaliated against after complaining about a sign that he found inappropriate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III, is 2:23-cv-11359, Parks v. Promedica Provincial House et al.

Health Care

July 24, 2023, 4:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard Parks

Plaintiffs

Batey Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Lenawee Long Term Care

Promedica Provincial House

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination