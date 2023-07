Removed To Federal Court

KLS Logistics removed a wage-and-hour class action to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by Winebrake & Santillo, accuses the defendant of failing to compensate distribution center employees for time spent in mandatory security screenings before exiting the facility. KLS Logistics is represented by Fisher & Phillips. The case is 2:23-cv-02678, Parks v. KLS Logistics Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 13, 2023, 2:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Ace Parks

defendants

Kls Logistics, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations