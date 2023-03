Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Centene, a St. Louis-based health insurance intermediary, to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Ott Law Firm on behalf of claims analyst, who claims she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to Centene's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 4:23-cv-00271, Parks v. Centene Management Company, LLC.

Health Care

March 03, 2023, 4:27 PM