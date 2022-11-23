New Suit

AIG, a century-old insurance goliath, Oklahoma County and other defendants were slapped with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Hurlbut Law Firm on behalf of five plaintiffs who contend that they were subjected to unreasonable searches, seizures and reclamation of property without due process and claim that they were retaliated against for reporting judicial corruption. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00991, Parks et al v. AIG et al.

Insurance

November 23, 2022, 6:30 AM