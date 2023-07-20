Who Got The Work

Jennifer Monrose Moore of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Shooters World LLC in a pending race-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit, filed June 5 in Florida Middle District Court by Florin Gray on behalf of a former range cashier, accuses the defendant of ignoring multiple reports about a co-worker using racial epithets towards the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr., is 8:23-cv-01248, Parkman v. Shooters World LLC.

Florida

July 20, 2023, 1:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine Parkman

Plaintiffs

Florin Gray Bouzas Owens, LLC

defendants

Shooters World LLC

Shooters World, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation