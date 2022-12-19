New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Parkinson Construction Company. The suit pursues claims against Hensel Phelps Construction and Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The suit alleges that Hensel Phelps failed to fully pay the plaintiff for masonry work performed under a subcontract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03277, Parkinson Construction Company v. Hensel Phelps Construction Co et al.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 6:01 PM