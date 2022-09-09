New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Avis Budget Group, the parent company of Avis, Budget and Payless car rental, was slapped with a consumer class action on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit alleges that Avis does not remit supplemental liability insurance payments to third-party insurers as promised and instead retains the payments as profits. The complaint was filed by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05481, Parkin et al. v. Avis Rent a Car System LLC et al.

Automotive

September 09, 2022, 5:10 PM