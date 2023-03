Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gates, Gonter, Guy, Proudfoot & Muench on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Kia America Inc. and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Cline APC on behalf of the owner of a 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid. The case is 3:23-cv-00559, Parker v. Kia America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

March 29, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Christina Parker

Plaintiffs

Cline Apc

defendants

Kia America, Inc.

Does 1 to 10

defendant counsels

Gates, Gonter, Guy, Proudfoot & Muench, LLP

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product