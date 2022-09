Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spear Spear & Hamby on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cincinnati Insurance to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a tornado, was filed by the Esdale Law Firm on behalf of Dale Burnett Parker. The case is 2:22-cv-01259, Parker v. Cincinnati Insurance Cos.

September 28, 2022, 7:45 PM