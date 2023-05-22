Who Got The Work

Brian Rubenstein and Key Morrow of Cole, Scott & Kissane have entered appearances for Catches Restaurant, Captain Jacks of Tarpon and affiliated defendants in a collective employment action under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The case was filed April 6 in Florida Middle District Court by Squires & Ryan on behalf of workers employed as Assistant Kitchen Managers or in similar roles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, is 8:23-cv-00758, Parker v. Catches Restaurant, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 22, 2023, 4:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Erik Parker

Plaintiffs

Squires & Ryan, PLLC

defendants

Captain Jacks of Tarpon, LLC

Catches Restaurant, LLC

Jeffrey Lowe

Michael Lowe

Scott Lowe

Timonthy Lowe

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations