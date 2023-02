Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Jackson Lewis and Stoel Rives have entered appearances for Exxon Mobil, Texaco and Chevron in a civil RICO lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 20 in Oregon District Court by attorney Robert R. Parker Jr., who accuses the oil companies and the Oregon State Bar Association of colluding to deny him admission to the state's bar. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut, is 3:22-cv-01959, Parker v. Barlow et al.