New Suit

Miller Nash Graham & Dunn, certain officials of the Oregon State Bar Association, as well as Exxon Mobil, Shell USA, Texaco, Chevron and other oil and gas companies, were slapped with a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in Oregon District Court. The court action was brought by attorney Robert R. Parker Jr., who accuses the Bar officials of denying him admission to practice law in the state in an effort to quash Senate Bill 664, which regulates the use of green energy technology in public improvement contracts. Parker, who asserts that his ability to practice law in the state was finally granted in late 2021, further claims that the defendants conspired to suppress evidence, manipulate processes and defame him for a period of more than three decades. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01959, Parker v. Barlow et al.