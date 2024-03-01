Who Got The Work

Mary C. Cravatta of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for Ascend Performance Materials in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 16 in Florida Northern District Court by the Cruz Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after filing racial discrimination claims with the company's human resources department. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II, is 3:24-cv-00025, Parker v. Ascend Performance Materials, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 01, 2024, 10:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Doryan Parker

Plaintiffs

Cruz Law Firm Pa - Tallahassee Fl

defendants

Ascend Performance Materials Inc

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

Ascend Performance Materials, Inc.

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination