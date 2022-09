New Suit

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a petition to compel arbitration on Friday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Parker Nursing and Rehab Center. The petition stems from an underlying wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the estate of Norma Casteel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the respondent. The case is 1:22-cv-02281, Parker Nursing and Rehab Center LLC v. Warwick.

Health Care

September 02, 2022, 1:51 PM