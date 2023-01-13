New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Criden & Love, is part of a wave of cases accusing real estate companies of colluding to keep rent high by setting lease rates at prices generated by RealPage's AI software. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20160, Parker et al. v. RealPage Inc. et al.

Real Estate

January 13, 2023, 6:09 PM