Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hope and Causey removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. to Texas Southern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, for injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Offices of Domingo Garcia on behalf of Dana Parker and Robert Parker. The case is 4:23-cv-02096, Parker v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Dana Parker

Robert Parker

defendants

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute