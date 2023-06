Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Pierce Atwood on Friday removed a professional malpractice lawsuit against Transamerica Retirement Solutions and other defendants to Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by the Doyon & White Law Group on behalf of Terrie Parke, accuses the defendants of improperly advising the plaintiff regarding life insurance benefits. The case is 3:23-cv-00751, Parke v. Transamerica Retirement Solutions, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 09, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Terrie Parke

defendants

Primary Products Ingredients Americas LLC

Tate & Lyle Americas LLC

Tate & Lyle Solutions USA LLC

Transamerica Retirement Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Pierce Atwood

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract