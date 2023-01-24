New Suit - Copyright

Nordstrom, Anthropologie, an Urban Outfitters company, and other apparel retailers were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court action was filed by the Law Offices of Albert Chang on behalf of Jennifer Hee Park, who accuses the defendants of selling products which infringe her copyrighted textile design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00545, Park v. Porridge, LLC, d/b/a The Odells et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 24, 2023, 6:16 PM