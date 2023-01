Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against IFS North America and Cindy Jaudon to Utah District Court. The complaint was filed by Stavros Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming unpaid wages. The case is 1:23-cv-00007, Park v. IFS North America et al.

Business Services

January 24, 2023, 7:53 PM