E*Trade and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. (FINRA) were slapped with a securities lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his Meta Materials Torchlight (MMTLP) preferred shares are useless according to a Dec. 13, 2022 'FINRA Daily List' publication. According to the suit, the MMTLP shares were to be cancelled and replaced with Next Bridge Hydrocarbons shares. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00069, Park v. E-Trade Financial Corporate Services, Inc. et al.
Fintech
April 18, 2023, 6:32 AM