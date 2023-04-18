New Suit - Securities

E*Trade and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. (FINRA) were slapped with a securities lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his Meta Materials Torchlight (MMTLP) preferred shares are useless according to a Dec. 13, 2022 'FINRA Daily List' publication. According to the suit, the MMTLP shares were to be cancelled and replaced with Next Bridge Hydrocarbons shares. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00069, Park v. E-Trade Financial Corporate Services, Inc. et al.

Fintech

April 18, 2023, 6:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Jae Hyun Park

defendants

E-Trade Financial Corporate Services, Inc.

E-Trade Securities, LLC

Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws