New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bank of America was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in Hawaii District Court. The suit, filed by Kelly Guzzo, accuses Bank of America of systemically denying customers' claims of unauthorized transactions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00382, Park v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

August 18, 2022, 8:27 PM