Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Perkins Coie on Friday removed an eviction lawsuit against Pods Enterprises to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly unlawful holdover, was filed by Feltman Ewing on behalf of Park SPE LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00058, Park SPE LLC v. Pods Enterprises LLC.

Washington

March 03, 2023, 6:14 PM