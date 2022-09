Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendant Alexander D. Harris removed a lawsuit to Virginia Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, seeking an order to enforce liens, was filed by Whiteford, Taylor & Preston on behalf of Park Place: A Condominium Unit Owners' Association. The case is 3:22-cv-00613, Park Place: A Condominium Unit Owners' Association v. Harris.

Real Estate

September 14, 2022, 11:48 AM