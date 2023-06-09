Who Got The Work

Foley & Lardner partner William J. McKenna has entered an appearance for engineering firm I.B. Storey US Inc. in a pending professional malpractice lawsuit. The case was filed April 25 in Illinois Northern District Court by Ancel Glink PC on behalf of the Park District of Highland Park. The complaint contends that the defendant provided defective engineering plans for an ice rink. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold, is 1:23-cv-02585, Park District of Highland Park v. I.B. Storey US, Inc.

Government

June 09, 2023, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Park District of Highland Park

Plaintiffs

Ancel Glink, P.C.

defendants

I.B. Storey US, Inc.

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects