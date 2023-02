New Suit

Dorsey & Whitney filed a lawsuit Friday in Utah District Court on behalf of Park City Group Inc., a software-as-a-service company, and its subsidiary ReposiTrak. The suit brings claims against Brian Tardif for falsely informing suppliers that the plaintiffs' services would be terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00103, Park City Group Inc. et al v. Tardif.

Technology

February 10, 2023, 8:39 PM