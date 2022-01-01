New Suit - Class Action

Hotel and hospitality company Six Continents Hotels d/b/a InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and other defendants were slapped with a data breach class action Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Sept. 2022 breach impacting business revenue for IHG franchisee owners. According to the suit, franchisee owners are left with no recourse to obtain compensation when a breach occurs because they are bound by a licensing agreement that mandates the use of IHG’s technology and reservation system, IHG Concerto. The suit is backed by White and Williams; Marks & Klein; and The Finley Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03709, Park 80 Hotels, LLC et al v. Holiday Hospitality Franchising, LLC et al.