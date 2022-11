New Suit - Patent

NetGear was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Farnan LLP and DiNovo Price LLP on behalf of Parity Networks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01521, Parity Networks LLC v. Netgear, Inc.

Technology

November 21, 2022, 5:49 PM