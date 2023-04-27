Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich and American Guarantee and Liability Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over property damage claims, was filed by the Law Office of Bernard L. Charbonnet Jr. on behalf of New Orleans East Hospital. The case is 2:23-cv-01412, Parish Hospital Service District for the Parish of Orleans-District A v. American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Parish Hospital Service District for the Parish of Orleans-District A d/b/a New Orleans East Hospital

defendants

American Zurich Insurance Company

American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute