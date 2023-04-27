Counsel at Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich and American Guarantee and Liability Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over property damage claims, was filed by the Law Office of Bernard L. Charbonnet Jr. on behalf of New Orleans East Hospital. The case is 2:23-cv-01412, Parish Hospital Service District for the Parish of Orleans-District A v. American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. et al.
Insurance
April 27, 2023, 7:06 PM