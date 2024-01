News From Law.com International

Private equity growth is set to remain the focus for Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel's Paris office, according to its newly appointed leadership team.The New York-headquartered firm named private equity partner S├ębastien Pontillo and corporate partner Dana Anagnostou as the office's co-leaders for two-year terms at the start of the month.

Europe

January 10, 2024, 4:09 PM

nature of claim: /