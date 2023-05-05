New Suit - Trademark

Paris Banh Mi Licensing & Supplies filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Paris Banh Mi of Jacksonville and Huyen Tran on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Greenspoon Marder, accuses the defendants of continuing to operate a Paris Banh Mi restaurant after termination of a franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00546, Paris Banh Mi Licensing & Supplies Inc. v. Tran et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 05, 2023, 6:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Paris Banh Mi Licensing & Supplies Inc.

Plaintiffs

Greenspoon Marder

defendants

Huyen Tran

Paris Banh Mi Jacksonville Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims