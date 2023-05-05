Paris Banh Mi Licensing & Supplies filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Paris Banh Mi of Jacksonville and Huyen Tran on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Greenspoon Marder, accuses the defendants of continuing to operate a Paris Banh Mi restaurant after termination of a franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00546, Paris Banh Mi Licensing & Supplies Inc. v. Tran et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 05, 2023, 6:40 PM