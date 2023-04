New Suit - Employment

Walmart was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of a former apprentice optician who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to race-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00705, Parham v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 04, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Brooke D Parham

Plaintiffs

Spitz Law

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination