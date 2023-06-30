Parents of Transgender Youth Sue to Block Georgias Gender-Af...

News From Law.com

Parents of four transgender children have filed a lawsuit challenging a Georgia law set to take effect Saturday that bans most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18, their lawyers said. The lawsuit, which the lawyers said was filed Thursday night, asks a judge to immediately prevent enforcement of the law while the legal challenge plays out. The law passed along party lines this year by the Republican-majority General Assembly was hotly contested.

Georgia

June 30, 2023, 5:22 PM

