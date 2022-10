News From Law.com

With the help of a federal grand jury, a middle Georgia prosecutor has brought a 30-count indictment against daycare workers accused of abusing children at the Robins Air Force Base near Warner Robins.While parents of the children can't hire counsel to pursue the criminal case, an Atlanta attorney said relief may exist through the Federal Torts Claim Act depending on the former daycare workers' employment designations.

October 13, 2022, 4:55 PM