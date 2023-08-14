Parents Lack Standing to Challenge Schools Gender-Support Pr...

News From Law.com

Parents cannot challenge in court a Maryland county school board's confidential gender-identity-support system for students because the parents failed to allege their children had availed themselves of the system, a divided federal appeals court ruled Monday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit said the parents lack standing because they have not suffered an injury from the Montgomery County Board of Education's system, the students' use of which is not disclosed to their parents if the school believes they would not be supportive.

Maryland

August 14, 2023, 4:39 PM

nature of claim: /