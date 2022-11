Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a lawsuit against Rocky's Bar & Grill LLC, TH Tavern 2 LLC and Payroll Systems of Nevada to Nevada District Court. The complaint, over alleged workplace sexual harassment and gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by Gabroy|Messer on behalf of Jeanne Parent. The case is 2:22-cv-01909, Parent v. Rocky's Bar & Grill, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 11, 2022, 4:50 PM