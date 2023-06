Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Davidson, Meaux, Sonnier, McElligott, Fontenot, Gideon & Edwards on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Federal Employee Group Life Insurance Program, contracted with MetLife, to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, seeking life insurance benefits, was filed by attorney Jack L. Simms Jr. on behalf of Pamela Parent. The case is 2:23-cv-00794, Parent v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Pamela Parent

defendants

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co

defendant counsels

Davidson Meaux Et Al

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute