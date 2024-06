News From Law.com

The parent of pancake and waffle purveyors Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has changed the menu in its legal department. Ascent Hospitality Management, the franchisor for nearly 600 Huddle House and Perkins restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, said on Monday that it has hired Fiesta Restaurant Group legal chief Louis DiPietro as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

June 17, 2024, 2:30 PM

