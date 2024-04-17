Paraquat Judge Tosses Key Plaintiffs Expert Over Methodologi...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge tossed a key plaintiffs' expert in the paraquat multidistrict litigation based on his "several methodological contortions and outright violations of the scientific standards." Wednesday's order, by U.S. District Chief Judge Nancy Rosenstengel, of the Southern District of Illinois, struck the plaintiffs' only general causation expert in four bellwether trials, which she dismissed. Rosenstengel previously questioned the plaintiffs' exposure claims, but lawyers said they would continue to litigate the cases, now exceeding 5,000.

Agriculture

April 17, 2024, 7:37 PM

nature of claim: /