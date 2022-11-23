Paralyzed Drilling Rigger Reaches $5.6M in Workers Comp Sett...

News From Law.com

Good news for a Pond Lehocky Giordano client. An appeal period ended Wednesday, leaving an injured former drilling rigger's recent $2.1 million accord increasing the total value of his workers' compensation settlements to $5.6 million. And that's on top of a $44 million resolution of his related personal injury suit in 2018. Jerry Lehocky, a partner at Pond Lehocky Giordano who represented claimant James Burgess in the workers' compensation proceedings, said workers' compensation carriers rarely settle in instances in which the injuries are as severe as his client's.

Government

November 23, 2022, 2:29 PM