News From Law.com

A New Jersey attorney is accused in a civil suit of physically and emotionally abusing his law firm's paralegal and then firing her when she challenged the mistreatment. Joseph M. DiNicola Jr. of DiNicola & DiNicola in Carneys Point faces counts of assault, terroristic threats, sexual harassment, hostile work environment discrimination and retaliation in the suit filed in U.S. district court by his former paralegal, Kristen Rose.

Delaware

September 30, 2022, 5:17 PM