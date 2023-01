Paralegal Faces Criminal Charges, Civil Lawsuit Over Dead At...

News From Law.com

As a Florida paralegal's criminal trial looms, attorneys for the family of a deceased Miami law partner say they are ready for civil litigation without further delay. In 2005, Miami law firm Fowler White Burnett ex-partner Morton Brown died, leaving behind his wife Sheila of 44 years and an adult daughter and son. The daughter, Pamela Brown Altman, was a part-time probate paralegal formerly with Fromberg, Perlow & Kornik in Aventura and was named co-trustee of her father's trust fund.

Florida

January 24, 2023, 11:14 AM