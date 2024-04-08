Attorneys at Barley Snyder and the Summers Nagy Law Offices have stepped in to represent BlueWater Engineering and other defendants in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 22 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Offit Kurman on behalf of Paragon Engineering Services, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner, is 1:24-cv-00312, Paragon Engineering Services, Inc. v. Providence Engineering Corporation et al.
Construction & Engineering
April 08, 2024, 4:43 PM