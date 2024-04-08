Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Barley Snyder and the Summers Nagy Law Offices have stepped in to represent BlueWater Engineering and other defendants in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 22 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Offit Kurman on behalf of Paragon Engineering Services, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner, is 1:24-cv-00312, Paragon Engineering Services, Inc. v. Providence Engineering Corporation et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 08, 2024, 4:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Paragon Engineering Services, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Offit Kurman

defendants

Bluewater Engineering

Bluewater Project Management, LLC

David Bernhardt

Kimberly Silar

Leslie Friedman

Providence Engineering Corporation

Rebecca Thompson

Tina Bernhardt

Vaughn G. Silar

defendant counsels

Summers Nagy Law Offices

Barley Snyder

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims