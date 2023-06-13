New Suit - Trade Secrets

Blank Rome filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Paragon 28 Inc. and Paragon Advanced Technologies, a medical device retailer. The complaint takes aim at former employee Patrick Eckels for allegedly hosting a PowerPoint presentation for Paragon's direct competitor exposing the design process, 3D models of its medical devices, prices and other sensitive internal information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03238, Paragon Advanced Technologies Inc. v. Eckels.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 13, 2023, 6:51 PM

Paragon 28, Inc.

Paragon Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Blank Rome

Patrick Eckels

