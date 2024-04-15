Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck shareholder Patrick J. Reilly has entered an appearance for Empire Technological Group Ltd. and other defendants in a pending trade secrets and copyright infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 1 in Nevada District Court by Foley & Lardner and Holley Driggs, accuses a former Empire executive with close ties to Paradise of surreptitiously transforming Empire from Paradise's exclusive distributor into a competing business. The action alleges claims for misappropriation of trade secrets, copyright infringement, fraud, constructive fraud, conspiracy, conversion, racketeering, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and tortious interference with contract. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan, is 2:24-cv-00428, Paradise Entertainment Limited et al v. Empire Technological Group Limited et al.
Gaming & Esports
April 15, 2024, 10:59 AM