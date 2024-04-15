Who Got The Work

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck shareholder Patrick J. Reilly has entered an appearance for Empire Technological Group Ltd. and other defendants in a pending trade secrets and copyright infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 1 in Nevada District Court by Foley & Lardner and Holley Driggs, accuses a former Empire executive with close ties to Paradise of surreptitiously transforming Empire from Paradise's exclusive distributor into a competing business. The action alleges claims for misappropriation of trade secrets, copyright infringement, fraud, constructive fraud, conspiracy, conversion, racketeering, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and tortious interference with contract. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan, is 2:24-cv-00428, Paradise Entertainment Limited et al v. Empire Technological Group Limited et al.

Gaming & Esports

April 15, 2024, 10:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Lt Game (Canada) Limited

Paradise Entertainment Limited

Plaintiffs

Foley & Lardner

Holley Driggs

defendants

Daryn Kiely

Empire Technological Group Limited

Gaming Specialized Logistics LLC

Linyi Feng

Roy Kelcey Allison

defendant counsels

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims