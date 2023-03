Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rothman Gordon P.C. on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against SFV Logistics LLC and Stephen F. Velazquez to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Dinsmore & Shohl on behalf of Paradigm Transportation LLC, accuses the defendants of failing to provide Paradigm freight agent services and drivers. The case is 2:23-cv-00382, Paradigm Transportation, LLC et al v. Sfv Logistics, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 09, 2023, 11:32 AM