New Suit - Trade Secrets

Paradigm Powerboats and Turbine Marine filed a trade secrets lawsuit against Honeywell International on Thursday in Arizona District Court. The suit alleges that Honeywell received confidential info from the plaintiffs about using T-55 engines for fracking operations, then used that info to form a fracking partnership with the plaintiffs' competitor Advanced Turbine Services. The complaint was filed by Freedman Normand Friedland and Forrester & Worth. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00030, Paradigm Powerboats Inc. et al. v. Honeywell International Inc.