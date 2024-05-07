Par Funding Receiver Urges Judge to Approve $45M Settlement ...

News From Law.com

The court-appointed receiver aiming to claw back funds for investors defrauded by Philadelphia-based cash advance company Par Funding asked a Florida federal judge Monday to approve a $45 million settlement with Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, in spite of anticipated objections from two sets of parties allegedly implicated in the company's scheme. According to a motion submitted to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz, the proposed settlement would max out Eckert Seamans' insurance limits and ultimately net about $37 million for defrauded investors, while freeing the firm from several class action suits stemming from a former partner's representation of Par.

May 07, 2024, 4:16 PM

