Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against Galaxy Theatres LLC to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Richard Harris Law Firm and Benson Allred Injury Law on behalf of a movie theater patron. The case is 2:22-cv-02181, Paque v. Galaxy Theatres, LLC.

Nevada

December 31, 2022, 10:43 AM