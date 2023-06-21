Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against B. Braun Medical Inc., Phillips North America LLC and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Williams Cedar LLC on behalf of the Estate of Darrell G. Papsun, who contracted acute myeloid leukemia and died due to the alleged proximity exposure of EtO emissions from the defendant's Allentown, Pennsylvania plant. The case is 5:23-cv-02359, Papsun v. B. Braun Medical, Inc. et al.
Pennsylvania
June 21, 2023, 4:50 AM