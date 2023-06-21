Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against B. Braun Medical Inc., Phillips North America LLC and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Williams Cedar LLC on behalf of the Estate of Darrell G. Papsun, who contracted acute myeloid leukemia and died due to the alleged proximity exposure of EtO emissions from the defendant's Allentown, Pennsylvania plant. The case is 5:23-cv-02359, Papsun v. B. Braun Medical, Inc. et al.

Pennsylvania

June 21, 2023, 4:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Sherri Papsun

defendants

B. Braun Cegat, LLC

B. Braun Interventional Systems, Inc.

B. Braun Medical, Inc.

B. Braun Of America, Inc.

John Doe

Philips Holding USA, Inc.

Philips North America, LLC

Philips Rs North America, LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims