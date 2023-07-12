New Suit - Patent

Samsung was sued for patent infringement on Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Dinovo Price and Ward & Smith on behalf of Papst Licensing GmbH & Co., alleges that a 'floating camera button' feature which allows for the addition of an extra camera button in Samsung phones and tablets infringes the plaintiff's patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00322, Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG v. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. et al.

Technology

July 12, 2023, 4:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Papst Licensing GmbH & Co., Kg

Plaintiffs

Dinovo Price Ellwanger & Hardy LLP

defendants

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims